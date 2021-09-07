Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,537 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of MercadoLibre worth $383,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $16.76 on Tuesday, hitting $1,929.25. 6,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,689.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,558.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

