Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $254.80 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,777,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137,293 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of Palantir Technologies worth $254,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 341,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,668,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $657,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $15,640,024.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,166,022.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,430,398 shares of company stock worth $151,737,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

