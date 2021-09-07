Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $337.65 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares during the period. PagerDuty makes up about 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 9.60% of PagerDuty worth $337,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 355.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of PD stock remained flat at $$47.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. 18,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

