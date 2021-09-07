Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $51.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,956 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $51,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,667. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,866,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.