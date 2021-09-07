Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $87.10 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $87,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

Shares of REGN traded down $18.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $660.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,439. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.