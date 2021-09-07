Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 719,202 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 719,202 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 5.76% of Seres Therapeutics worth $118,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 15,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,317. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $620.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.