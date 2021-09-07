Nimiq Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $34.86 million and $1.36 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,170.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.02 or 0.07436873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.03 or 0.01433154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00384823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00129230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.64 or 0.00588590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00573279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00335229 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,911,265,790 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,765,790 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

