Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 109,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

