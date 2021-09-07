Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 53,458 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

