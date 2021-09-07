Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,486 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,612 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

VMW opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

