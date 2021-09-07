Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $542.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $555.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In other DexCom news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $28,528,412 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

