Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $24,504,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $100,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE opened at $478.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.