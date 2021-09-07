Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $102.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.