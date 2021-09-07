Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of TopBuild worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $46,445,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $43,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $20,162,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $219.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.20 and a 200 day moving average of $205.60. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.38.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

