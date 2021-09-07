Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of WEX worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.13.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

