Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $244.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

