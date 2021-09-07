Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ameren by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ameren by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.