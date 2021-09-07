Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 254,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

