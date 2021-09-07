Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $92,959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

