Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 401.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $185.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.01.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,622.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,515 shares of company stock valued at $23,067,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

