Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,238,000 after purchasing an additional 255,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

SBRA opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.