Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of NetScout Systems worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NTCT stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.