Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Shares of EGP opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $184.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

