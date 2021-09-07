Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

L stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.