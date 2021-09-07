Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,009 shares of company stock worth $105,217,885. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.74 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

