Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LYB opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.