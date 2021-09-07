Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.27. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

