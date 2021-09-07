Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

EXC stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.