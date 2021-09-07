Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,829 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,309 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.