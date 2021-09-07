Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

