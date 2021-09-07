Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,425 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,319,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $2,642,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

