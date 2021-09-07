Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,700 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HollyFrontier worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

