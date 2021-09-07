Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,200 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.