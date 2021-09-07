Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,530 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Shares of MTB opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

