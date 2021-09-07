Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,570 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,367,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,264,000 after buying an additional 151,217 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in V.F. by 23.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in V.F. by 59.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

