Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,018 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

