Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

