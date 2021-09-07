Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,420 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,360 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 33,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $74,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

