Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,701 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 523,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

