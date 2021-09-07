Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,771 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after buying an additional 446,853 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

