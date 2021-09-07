Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 245,618 shares.The stock last traded at $29.63 and had previously closed at $28.99.

NKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $942.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.52.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $937,911. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.