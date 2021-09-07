NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. NMI has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

