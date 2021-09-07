Node Runners Trading Down 45% Over Last 7 Days (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.07 or 0.00109102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. Node Runners has a market cap of $1.23 million and $42,861.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00148614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.00731445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

