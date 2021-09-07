Noir Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Noir has a market capitalization of $108,777.27 and approximately $200.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00305156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00039361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,516,544 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

