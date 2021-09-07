Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.05 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €5.05 ($5.94) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.24 ($6.16).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

