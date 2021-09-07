Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,523 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1,101.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after buying an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,828,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $199.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.20.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

