Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 92,800 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

