Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,091 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $372.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.87 and a 200-day moving average of $316.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

