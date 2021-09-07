Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,340 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Jack in the Box worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jack in the Box by 444.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jack in the Box by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

