Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,400 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

PALL stock opened at $226.64 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $204.14 and a twelve month high of $280.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.70.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

